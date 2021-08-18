Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $772.45. The company had a trading volume of 451,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $723.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

