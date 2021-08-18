Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $10.81 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.16. The stock had a trading volume of 403,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

