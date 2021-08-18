Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,024,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,467. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.