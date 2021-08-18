Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

IVLU traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. 145,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

