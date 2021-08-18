Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,564,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after buying an additional 74,518 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.88. The stock had a trading volume of 568,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $181.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

