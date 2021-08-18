Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.40. 159,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.37. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. HEICO’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

