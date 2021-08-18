Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,551 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 457,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 249,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.72. 259,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

