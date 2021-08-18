Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $109.24. 66,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,603. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.45.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

