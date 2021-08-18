Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.11% of South Plains Financial worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

SPFI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. Analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

