Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 719 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,218,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $215.62. The company had a trading volume of 371,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,544. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $112.21 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.