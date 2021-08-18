Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,603,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,911,559. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

