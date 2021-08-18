Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 894 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Synaptics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Synaptics worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Synaptics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $278,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $165.37. 256,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,939. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $174.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.