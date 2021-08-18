Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 613,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,973,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.46. 1,079,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,471. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

