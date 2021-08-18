Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $61.42. 919,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $61.84.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

