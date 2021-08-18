Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.20. The company had a trading volume of 666,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,756. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

