Venus Price Tops $33.68 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $33.68 or 0.00075293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $359.01 million and approximately $49.61 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,662.22 or 0.99832432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00037695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000962 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,658,122 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

