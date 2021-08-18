Venus Reward Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $618,225.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $30.92 million and $618,225.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.38 or 0.00836725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00155886 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

