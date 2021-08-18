Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VNE. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

VNE opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,932,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,744,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 778,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 396,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,147,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

