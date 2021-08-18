Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 362,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNOF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Verano in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Verano to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

VRNOF stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Verano has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

