Verge (XVG) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $524.24 million and approximately $41.84 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00370687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,474,337,542 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

