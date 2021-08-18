VeriDocGlobal Hits 1-Day Volume of $484,533.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $484,533.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.09 or 0.00422886 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001389 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.89 or 0.00985318 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VDG is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,185,558 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

