Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $6.22

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.40. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 16,470 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,689 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

