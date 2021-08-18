Vertcoin Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $40.11 million and approximately $377,963.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,167.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.43 or 0.06746965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.71 or 0.01418518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00374633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00143783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.80 or 0.00566332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00347762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.69 or 0.00315920 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,394,197 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

