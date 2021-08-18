Vetri (VLD) Achieves Market Cap of $4.88 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $2,271.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00855459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00048038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

