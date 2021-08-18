Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.18 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Viacoin has a market cap of $13.18 million and approximately $254,575.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00374343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

