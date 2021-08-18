ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.