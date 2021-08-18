Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post $311.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.20 million and the lowest is $311.22 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $284.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.