VIBE Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $14,571.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00848393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00104186 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

