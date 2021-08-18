Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE: VSCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Victoria’s Secret is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Victoria’s Secret is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Victoria’s Secret is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Victoria’s Secret is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

