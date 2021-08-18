VIDY Market Cap Reaches $23.12 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $23.12 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.20 or 0.00842325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102758 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.