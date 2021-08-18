VIG Price Reaches $0.0010 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $885,385.96 and approximately $321.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000767 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,013,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.