Village Farms International, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Village Farms International to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE VFF opened at C$11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$938.59 million and a PE ratio of -151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.32. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$5.71 and a 12-month high of C$25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.47.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.