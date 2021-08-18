Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCISY shares. Barclays set a $27.19 price target on Vinci and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $26.05 price objective on Vinci and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08. Vinci has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.