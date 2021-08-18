Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.21.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,610,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,807,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,769,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

