Viomi Technology (VIOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Viomi Technology to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $191.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Viomi Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $357.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viomi Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.