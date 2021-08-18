Vitae 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,311.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Vitae has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $19,311.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

