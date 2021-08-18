VITE (VITE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.02 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $41.66 million and $7.02 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00060710 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,421,179 coins and its circulating supply is 486,850,069 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

