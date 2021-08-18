Vitru (VTRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vitru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $394.29 million and a PE ratio of 32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.