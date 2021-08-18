VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Down 4.4%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.99. 17,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 860,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.82.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
