VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,240 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for 1.6% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.10% of VMware worth $69,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,437 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,507,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.25. 18,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.86. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

