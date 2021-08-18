Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Up 25.6% in July

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Voestalpine stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLPNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

