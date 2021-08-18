Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $513.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 511 ($6.68), with a volume of 225280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.50 ($6.50).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 96.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 448.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.