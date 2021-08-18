Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 629,961 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 113,159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 688,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 139,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 7,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.