Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €59.58 ($70.09). Vonovia shares last traded at €59.48 ($69.98), with a volume of 768,310 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNA. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.42 ($75.79).

Get Vonovia alerts:

The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.