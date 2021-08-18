Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.09. 572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 187,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $46,318,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $35,917,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

