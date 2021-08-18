VouchForMe (IPL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $169.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $286,804.24 and $169.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00056595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.59 or 0.00843172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00047747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00103656 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.