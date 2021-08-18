Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 114,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $185.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.74. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

