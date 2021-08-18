W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Trimmed by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

Shares of GWW traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $428.36. 238,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

