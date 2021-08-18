Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.55

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €129.55 ($152.41) and traded as high as €134.15 ($157.82). Wacker Chemie shares last traded at €134.10 ($157.76), with a volume of 44,321 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCH shares. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €140.36 ($165.13).

The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €129.55.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

