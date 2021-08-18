Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.04

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €25.04 ($29.46) and traded as high as €26.02 ($30.61). Wacker Neuson shares last traded at €25.78 ($30.33), with a volume of 41,159 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAC shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.70 ($31.41).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.